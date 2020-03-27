Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $23.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of BAC opened at $21.39 on Friday. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $189.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 123,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $1,087,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

