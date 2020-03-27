Barclays Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ubiquiti from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti stock opened at $141.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.28. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $107.22 and a 12 month high of $199.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.94 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 592.27% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total transaction of $228,301.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at $228,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth approximately $659,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.