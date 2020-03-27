Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Cut to C$0.40

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. CSFB downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.70.

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$0.34 on Wednesday. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.55. The company has a market cap of $179.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$445.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.0505263 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

