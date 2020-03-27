BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$58.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s previous close.

BCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.83.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$54.96 on Wednesday. BCE has a 12-month low of C$46.03 and a 12-month high of C$65.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion and a PE ratio of 16.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$60.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.20.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.7700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

