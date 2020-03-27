BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Raised to GBX 1,680 at Morgan Stanley

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,620 ($21.31) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) in a report on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. DZ Bank raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,728.21 ($22.73).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 1,193 ($15.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 939.80 ($12.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,419.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,655.36.

In related news, insider Susan Kilsby purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, with a total value of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.