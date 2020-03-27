Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Rating Increased to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) was upgraded by Tudor Pickering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a C$1.50 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target indicates a potential upside of 111.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$1.60 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.67.

TSE:BIR opened at C$0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.98. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.98.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$164.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

