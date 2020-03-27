Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Blackstone Group Inc Buys 156,792 Shares

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 156,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blackstone Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 236,157 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,801,071.81.

On Monday, March 16th, Blackstone Group Inc bought 610,409 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16.

On Thursday, March 12th, Blackstone Group Inc bought 333,965 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Blackstone Group Inc bought 327,762 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36.

BX opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,295,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 156.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 17,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

