Bodycote (LON:BOY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Bodycote (LON:BOY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 615 ($8.09) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOY. Morgan Stanley cut Bodycote to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bodycote to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bodycote from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bodycote has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 741.79 ($9.76).

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at GBX 591 ($7.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 718.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 795.65. Bodycote has a 1-year low of GBX 378.40 ($4.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 975 ($12.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

