Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BNE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bonterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$4.75 to C$1.40 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered Bonterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.43.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock opened at C$0.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 million and a P/E ratio of 1.46. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$8.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$50.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$49.40 million. Analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.