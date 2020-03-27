Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,875 shares of company stock worth $2,709,790 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,113,711,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,724,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,011,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,696,000 after purchasing an additional 449,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,833,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,582,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

