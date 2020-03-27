Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 691 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. AXA increased its position in KLA by 968.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 57,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 51,709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in KLA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,560,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in KLA by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 103,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after acquiring an additional 34,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in KLA by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $149.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.09. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $222,753.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,042.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.92.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

