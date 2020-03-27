Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,783 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $1,082,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,856,000 after buying an additional 113,887 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 194,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNST. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.63.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $57.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.08. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $70.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

