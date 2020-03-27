Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $50.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,800 shares of company stock worth $1,644,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

