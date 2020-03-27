Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,370 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,370 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 21.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 65,031 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 397.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 101,625 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $166,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.