Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,964,000 after purchasing an additional 950,411 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,459,000 after purchasing an additional 802,755 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,113,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,893,000 after purchasing an additional 123,371 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,445,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,550,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,365,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,221 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.18.

Shares of GIS opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.