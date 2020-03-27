Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 898 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,615,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,639 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 35,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,532 shares of company stock worth $5,101,386. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.60. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $92.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.