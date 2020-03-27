Bridges Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,595,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,973,000 after purchasing an additional 974,282 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.17. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $91.96. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

