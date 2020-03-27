Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 2,571 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,298,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Shares of USB opened at $34.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

