Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 6,988 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Republic Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 321,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 1,042.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after buying an additional 181,548 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $414,598.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.22. 8,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,614. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.20.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

