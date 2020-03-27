Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,559 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NSC traded down $6.36 on Friday, reaching $140.56. 91,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

