Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 24,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cfra decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $183.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.98. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

