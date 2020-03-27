Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 1,564 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,436,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 321,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,938,000 after acquiring an additional 585,911 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

FAST stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,535,726. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

