Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.94. 2,118,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,708,956. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a market capitalization of $496.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

