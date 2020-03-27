Brinker Capital Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Alleghany by 663.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,797,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on Y. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alleghany has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.00.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y traded down $16.96 on Friday, reaching $543.01. The stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $847.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $688.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $761.94.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.