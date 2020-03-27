Brinker Capital Inc. Has $4.16 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,688,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB stock traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.20. 40,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,259. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.87. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.07.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.