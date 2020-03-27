Brinker Capital Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,209,000 after purchasing an additional 108,064 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,881,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cintas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 497,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 481,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $6.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.61. The company had a trading volume of 71,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.57. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $304.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.09.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

