Brinker Capital Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

