Brinker Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,210,000 after buying an additional 319,217 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $41,066,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,050,000 after buying an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 311,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,851,000 after acquiring an additional 176,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 679.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 171,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,714,000 after purchasing an additional 149,648 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMC. Berenberg Bank raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.06.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $2.78 on Friday, hitting $99.44. 5,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.44. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

