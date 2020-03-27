Brinker Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,254 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centenus Global Management LP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,501 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,282,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

