Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 26,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EQR. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 845 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $70,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 893 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $74,476.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,427 over the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EQR opened at $57.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55. Equity Residential has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

