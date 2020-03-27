Brinker Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,488 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,352,000 after acquiring an additional 304,457 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 179.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Carnival by 1,334.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Carnival by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 599,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,407,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CCL shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. 12,382,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,482,720. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $56.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.