Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 319 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. State Street Corp grew its position in Steris by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,856,000 after acquiring an additional 774,516 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Steris by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,950,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,294,000 after buying an additional 248,912 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Steris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,891,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Steris by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,588,000 after buying an additional 600,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Steris by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 964,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,966,000 after acquiring an additional 104,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Shares of STE stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $129.84. 3,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,514. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.55. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

