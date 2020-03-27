Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 6,892 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.70.

EL stock traded down $9.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.81. 13,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,693. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.60. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.