Brinker Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 98,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Relx by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 57,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. Relx PLC has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $27.25.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.418 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.73%.

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

