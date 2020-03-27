Brooks Automation’s (BRKS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott in a note issued to investors on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Brooks Automation from $54.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of BRKS opened at $29.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.51. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,631.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $255,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,105.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,588 shares of company stock worth $3,719,601. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,546,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,800,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,353,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,789,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 36,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

