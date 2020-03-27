Bulwark Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.00 (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. Bulwark has a total market capitalization of $98,381.22 and $13.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bulwark has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bulwark coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bulwark alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Profile

Bulwark (CRYPTO:BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bulwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bulwark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.