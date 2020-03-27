Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,900

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,340 ($30.78) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.50% from the stock’s previous close.

BNZL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,290 ($30.12) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bunzl to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,195 ($15.72) in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,034.50 ($26.76).

Get Bunzl alerts:

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 1,502 ($19.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,810.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,994.22. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 1,242 ($16.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.37.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 132.20 ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 127.70 ($1.68) by GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Bunzl will post 12990.9998353 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,902 ($25.02), for a total value of £101,680.92 ($133,755.49).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.