Burst (BURST) Trading 17% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, Burst has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Bittrex, Poloniex and Livecoin. Burst has a total market capitalization of $7.20 million and $137,599.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Burst

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,087,213,362 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Coinroom, C-CEX, Livecoin and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

