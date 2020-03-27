Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Lowered to $66.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Capital One Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

