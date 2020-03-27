Capital World Investors Acquires 1,711 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,163,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.96% of D. R. Horton worth $377,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,538,000 after purchasing an additional 111,469 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,073,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,382,000 after purchasing an additional 218,746 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1,773.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,288 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 3,050.8% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,664,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,943 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,599,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,457 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $39.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

