Capital World Investors Buys 28,535 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,811,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,535 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 4.10% of RenaissanceRe worth $355,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNR stock opened at $148.93 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $202.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.15 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNR. ValuEngine raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

