Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,828,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,423,225 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $542,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $304.94 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.17.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.