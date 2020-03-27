Capital World Investors Has $288.10 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Capital World Investors decreased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,706 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $288,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,412,000 after purchasing an additional 237,744 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,552,000 after acquiring an additional 127,018 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1,435.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,925,000 after acquiring an additional 91,055 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,817,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $388.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays raised shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.29.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $340.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.86 and its 200-day moving average is $357.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 0.31. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.12 and a twelve month high of $421.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

