Capital World Investors Has $288.10 Million Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,197,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605,288 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 2.87% of Shaw Communications worth $288,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 616,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 144,300 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,737,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 305,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 54,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 519,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJR has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shaw Communications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

SJR stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. Shaw Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0757 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 82.41%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

