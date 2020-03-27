Capital World Investors Has $511.49 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Capital World Investors grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,304,020 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $511,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walmart by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $109.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.40. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $128.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

