Capital World Investors Purchases 193 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187,657 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.30% of SVB Financial Group worth $298,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,450,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.87.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $44,636.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,877.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.08, for a total value of $251,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock worth $2,201,044. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $162.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

