Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Invests $469,000 in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,998 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $156.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,187.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $115.52 and a one year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

