Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Trading Up 14.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) rose 14.1% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.90, approximately 169,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 167,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Specifically, COO Curtis Medeiros bought 21,835 shares of Catasys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $234,507.90. Corporate insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Catasys alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CATS shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Catasys in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catasys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $182.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Catasys, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catasys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Catasys by 13,788.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Catasys in the third quarter worth $111,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catasys by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Catasys by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATS)

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Catasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.