Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 17,509 Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4,991.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Element Solutions’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scot Benson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,197.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,700 over the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

