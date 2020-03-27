Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Centene by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 142,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of CNC opened at $58.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average is $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $68.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

